NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A well-known CEO and possible Republican candidate for governor has put his Newport mansion up for auction as he faces millions of dollars in liens and other attachments on the property.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2vMnPjY ) that Giovanni Feroce (feh-ROH'-chee), CEO of watch company Benrus and former CEO of jewelry company Alex and Ani, is putting the Wyndham Estate up for auction on Aug. 25.
Feroce did not respond to a message seeking comment.
Feroce used the 15,865-square-foot mansion to financially support Benrus, which is faltering. The Internal Revenue Service has a $3.2 million lien on the 4-acre property.
He purchased the estate in 2014 for $6.8 million, and put it up for sale in 2015. The latest asking price is $6.89 million.
Feroce formerly served in the state Senate.
