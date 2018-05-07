The federal government has awarded a nearly $2 million grant to upgrade the Channel Cat passenger terminal at John Deere Commons in Moline.
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., announced the award of the grant Monday.
The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Jennifer Hirsch, manager of administration for MetroLINK, said the current dock, which is more than 20 years old, will be replaced. The work will include enhancements to safety and lighting, as well as to accessibility for people with disabilities.
The money also will pay for upgrades on the boats themselves, including an increase in seating.
Hirsch said the environmental and design work is underway now, with completion expected in a year to 18 months.
The Channel Cat has four docks in the Quad-Cities, including two in Moline. The others are in Davenport and Bettendorf.
Two years ago, the Channel Cat opened a new landing at Riverbend Commons.