CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston hotels are already getting a boost in business from a celestial event happening months from now.
The Post and Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2hTiLD0 ) that the city is in the path of a total solar eclipse that will occur on Aug 21, 2017.
The eclipse's narrow path will go from Oregon to Charleston. The eclipse will make the sun completely dark for about 90 seconds over Charleston.
Because the coastal city is the final stop and a tourism hub, it's a top destination for sky-watchers. The Charleston Visitors Bureau has created a web page with eclipse information.
Some hotels are offering special packages and say they're already getting a boost in business nearly a year before the eclipse.