OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chesapeake Energy Corp. on Thursday reported a loss of $343 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.
The natural gas company posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $678 million, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.
Chesapeake shares have fallen 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 5.5 percent. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
