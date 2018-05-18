Chili's announced this week some customers' payment card information was compromised at certain restaurants across the country.
The company believes the data breach occurred between March and April of this year, according to a news release. Chili's officials said they believe malware was used to gather credit and debit card numbers, as well as cardholder names, expiration dates and CVV codes.
"We are working diligently to address this issue and immediately activated our response plan upon learning of this incident," a company statement read. "We are working with third-party forensic experts to conduct an investigation to determine the details of what happened."
Restaurant locations and how many people are potentially affected by the incident were not indicated. The company asked customers to use caution, and contact a fraud resolution or credit monitoring service. Customers should also watch banking and bill statements, according to a news release.
Chili's has set up a call center for customer concerns. For more information, call 888-710-8606 or visit its website.
