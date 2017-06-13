SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A trade mission of 25 people from China will be stopping in Oregon to check out specialty food, snack products, wine, craft beer and hard cider.
The Capital Press reports (http://bit.ly/2s79SvK ) the trade mission will be in Portland June 21-22.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture is hosting the group, which will stop on their way back from the annual Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City.
Theresa Yoshioka, state trade development manager, says the Chinese buyers are especially interested in healthy snacks such as dried fruit and nuts.
Another Chinese trade mission, this time an all-woman team involved in the seafood industry, will visit Astoria and Newport June 26-30.
Information from: Capital Press, http://www.capitalpress.com/washington