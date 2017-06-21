TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie says New Jersey's largest health insurer "brazenly" failed thousands of the state's poorest residents when it was cited for mishandling Medicaid claims and fined $16 million.

Christie, a Republican, lashed out at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield during a news conference in Trenton on Wednesday.

The insurance company says the governor's comments amount to "retaliation" since the company opposes the governor's proposal to tap into the firm's surplus for $300 million to treat drug addiction.

Christie's news conference comes in the waning days of the fiscal year when he and the Democrat-led Legislature are discussing the state's proposed $35.5 billion budget.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Christie is also leading a national effort commissioned by President Donald Trump to combat the opioid epidemic and is dedicating his final year in office to the problem.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags