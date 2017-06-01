TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday promised Atlantic City's casinos more relief from rules and regulations governing the gambling halls.
After meeting with the heads of MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, the Republican governor said the casino companies asked for relief from some of New Jersey's gambling regulations.
Christie said he will unveil some additional relief within 30 to 45 days. The executives did not say what specific relief they sought.
"We're going to be working with them on additional ways we can bring Atlantic City's regulations into the 21st century," Christie said.
About six years ago, New Jersey reduced some of the casino industry's regulations, including making a casino license valid indefinitely instead of having to make costly reapplications every five years. It also brought much of the day-to-day oversight of casinos under the jurisdiction of the state Attorney General's Office instead of the appointed Casino Control Commission.
Christie said he wanted the sort of sweeping power to take over Atlantic City's local government back then that his administration seized last November.
The city's seven casinos say they are doing better now following a three-year period where five of their competitors shut down.
Jim Murren, chairman of MGM, said his company invested millions in Atlantic City, including buying the remaining half of its top casino, the Borgata, because it was sure the city had a bright future and a governor willing to make tough decisions to improve conditions there.
Marc Frissora, president of Caesars Entertainment, said his company invested $300 million in Atlantic City since 2014. But he did not mention that Caesars also closed one of its casinos and jointly bought and helped close down a second since then.
"We continue to see a lot of vibrancy," he said. "We know that the future is bright."
