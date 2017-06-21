ST. MARYS, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania city is supporting expansion of a local brewery, citing economic growth and tourism the project is expected to bring.
WJAC-TV (http://bit.ly/2sV6o1T ) reports that St. Marys approved Straub Brewery's application for a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project grant. Community and economic development coordinator Tina Gradizzi said Straub needed city approval to apply for the grant.
Gradizzi says Straub Brewery will expand its visitor's center and in-house brewery. The project will cost about $2 million to complete and is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. Officials said St. Marys will assume virtually no financial risk since the grant applicant will be the Progress Fund, with Straub as sub-applicant.
Straub Brewery says on its website that it has been part of the St. Marys community since 1872.
