The Clinton Regional Development Corporation has appointed a seasoned economic development program manager, Mark Reinig, as its interim executive director.
The CRDC, an economic development corporation supporting Clinton area businesses and nonprofits, has been searching for an executive director since last year. Thursday, the group announced it was appointing Reinig as interim director to oversee daily operations.
He serves as the economic development program manager for Iowa State University's Office of Economic Development and Industry Relations based in the Center for Industrial Research and Service, according to a news release. He previously worked as the economic development coordinator for the city of Ames.
He joined former governor Chet Culver's task force to rebuild Iowa's economy and workforce following the devastating floods of 2008, plus has worked on development projects in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, according to the group.
According to the CRDC's plan for hiring an executive director, the board will interview finalists this month.
