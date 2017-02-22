CLINTON — CFB Holding Co., the parent organization for Citizens First Bank, announced its 2016 financial results and new officers at its annual shareholders’ meeting.
Kathryn Forrest, Citizens Bank president and CEO, said the bank ended the fiscal year on Dec. 31 with more than $188 million in assets; $160 million in deposits; and $157 million in loans.
Retiring board member Bart Baker, one of the founding board members, was recognized for his contributions. He served as board chairman from 2010–2016.
New directors appointed for the coming year were John McEleney, McEleney Holdings LLC; Charles Armstrong, Ruhl & Ruhl; Greg Baker, G. Baker Distributing; Mary Connell, Air Control; Richard Farwell, Farwell & Bruhn; Robert Holesinger, Quality Concrete Company; Steve Howes, Howes & Jefferies; Mike Hanrahan, AgriKing; Thomas Soenksen, CFB Holding Co.; and Kathryn Forrest, Citizens First Bank.
