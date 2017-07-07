WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Union Pacific says their crews are working to clear several derailed coal cars near Milwaukee as quickly as possible.

Twenty cars of a 145-car train left the tracks in West Allis about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, and some coal was spilled in two spots. No one was hurt, including the two workers on the train.

Some of the derailed cars were on a bridge over Highway 59. Union Pacific spokeswoman Calli Hite says two lanes of the highway were expected to reopen Friday evening.

The cause was under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

