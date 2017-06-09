BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Boulder-based company that makes marijuana stash cases is looking at ways to manufacture its product in the U.S. after the federal government seized a shipment imported from China.
Stashlogix makes lockable, odor-blocking containers used to store marijuana or medication. Founder Skip Stone says the company has imported a dozen orders from China in the past two years, but this time was different.
The Daily Camera reported (http://bit.ly/2rUpNxk ) Thursday that 1,000 bags costing a total of $15,500 was seized by a division of the Department of Homeland Security.
Stashlogix is pursuing an appeal of the seizure. Stone says the company laid off workers to counter the money lost and has about four months of inventory left to sell and get started with manufacturing in the U.S.