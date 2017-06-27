CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a Colorado gun store burglary in which the suspects used tow wires to bust open the front door and gate.
The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2se3KVD ) gun store burglaries are becoming more prevalent in Colorado, and Tuesday's incident shows thieves are evolving their tactics.
The Castle Rock store DCF Guns weathered a previous smash-and-grab attempt last week, when a stolen Jeep was driven toward the entrance but got jammed between concrete barriers. A stolen Jeep was also used on Tuesday during the thieves' successful attempt.
It's unclear how many guns were stolen, but the thieves didn't appear to take any long guns.
Castle Rock Police Sgt. Marc Ruisi suspects a crew, or gang of thieves, are coordinating the thefts.
