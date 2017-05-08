LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state attorney general over Boulder County's moratorium on new oil and gas wells in unincorporated parts of the county.
The Longmont Times-Call reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2pskAut ) the judge dismissed the lawsuit at the county's request because the moratorium expired May 1, making the case moot.
The county had a series of moratoriums in place since 2012, most recently to allow officials to develop new land-use regulations.
That prompted Attorney General Cynthia Coffman to sue on Feb. 14, saying state law and a state Supreme Court ruling made the ban illegal.
The county adopted the new land-use regulations in March. Days later, Crestone Peak Resources applied to drill up to 216 wells in the county, the first such application in five years.
