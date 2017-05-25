PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast's chief executive officer was the highest paid CEO in Pennsylvania in 2016.

A survey conducted by The Associated Press and executive data firm Equilar found Brian Roberts earned $33 million.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

The survey considered only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and May 1. It included CEOs who have been in place for at least two years.

The typical CEO in the Standard & Poor's 500 index made $11.5 million last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags