PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.51 billion.
The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.
The cable provider posted revenue of $21.17 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.82 billion.
Comcast shares have climbed 14 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11 percent. The stock has risen 17 percent in the last 12 months.
