Still grappling with regulations resulting from the 2008 financial crisis, some Quad-City community banks and financial institutions are hopeful that a new review of those regulations in Washington, D.C., will bring relief to their overburdened institutions.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which created some of the most significant regulatory changes since the Great Depression, has become one of the targets of the new Trump Administration. Designed to promote financial stability and protect customers, the law has impacted the entire financial industry with new rules, regulations, processes and procedures.
But advocates say meeting those requirements is placing a heavier burden on community banks and other small institutions that lack the staff and resources of their larger regional and national counterparts.
"Dodd-Frank is a bill that was 2,000 pages and issued 22,000 pages of regulations with more to come," said Joe Slavens, president and CEO of Northwest Bank & Trust Co., Davenport. "They still haven't issued all the regulations of Dodd-Frank. They are still writing them."
With just 50 employees to run the family-owned bank with $180 million-assets, a banking software company and wealth management division, he said some staff has had to be hired "to consume 22,000 pages of regulation."
Estimating the industry now spends $1 of every $4 on compliance, Slavens said the regulations are "killing the industry they intended to help."
Compliance challenges
As President Donald Trump makes good on his vow to dismantle the web of regulations — ordering a review of Dodd-Frank by his new Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, Quad-City financial leaders hope it will be replaced with new rules that are less complex and cumbersome, and recognize that one set of rules does not work for all sizes of financial institutions.
Todd Gipple, executive vice president of QCR Holdings Inc., the parent company of Quad-City Bank & Trust, said some smaller banks are challenged to keep up with the regulations and compliance. "We're $3.5 billion (in assets). Imagine being a $35 million bank and trying to swallow that. Some banks on choking on that."
The Moline-based multi-bank holding company faced its own added costs with new compliance staff, but the staff's knowledge is being shared across its multiple banks in the Quad-Cities and other markets, he said.
Gipple said there was no doubt legislation was needed to improve oversight and tighten controls in the industry. "Yet what happened, which is not all that unusual in Washington, D.C., is the pendulum swung too far. It got over-done and complex and went past what needed to happen. Our expectation is what people in D.C. are trying to do now is find a middle ground."
He hopes that the replacement policy for Dodd-Frank will streamline the regulatory oversight and find a more balanced approach to dealing with the different size institutions that make up the banking industry. "It's helpful to have a better perspective to the issues in front of a $50 million bank in small town Iowa, a $3.5 billion bank with four charter banks like QCR, and a Bank of America. There really needs to be some scale to those rules for the three types of banks."
Mortgage lending
Some of the most significant changes have come in the area of mortgage lending. Financial institutions now face a number of new regulations including a new licensing requirement, underwriting rules and more processes and procedures.
Gas & Electric Credit Union CEO and President Daryl Empen said the Rock Island credit union "has always done a good job of underwriting, making sure our members could pay." But now it has faced "a great deal of cost and training around mortgage lending" because of required new training, software, added procedures and more paperwork."
"It's ironic we're at a point that we have to now prove the member has the ability to repay the mortgage," he said of one of the regulations. "You'd think that would have been the rule all along. It tells you how many people weren't proving that."
Also a believer that more oversight and change was needed, Empen said "What's frustrating for us as a small credit union is we're being punished for the deeds of large banks and creditors."
Slavens is just as concerned with what the regulations do to the strong relationship culture of community banking. "We've had people banking here longer than I've been alive and now they are getting asked for identification on occasion. When you've been doing business somewhere for 50 to 60 years and somebody asks for your driver's license, it's a bit insulting."
Industry consolidation
One of the common criticisms of Dodd-Frank is that the regulation requiring banks to have larger financial cushions to protect against potential losses is reducing the money banks have to loan.
Both Slavens and Gipple say that is not an issue that materialized for their banks. But as the regulations cause the community bank industry to shrink, Slavens said it will reduce the amount of credit available particularly to small businesses. "By its nature, having fewer community banks means people will have less options. Some are going to get turned away."
In Iowa and Illinois as well as across the country, the number of small, local banks have seen a significant decrease since the Great Recession. The Iowa Bankers Association reports the number of community banks has dropped from 401 in 2006 to 308 in the second quarter of 2016. In Illinois, when Dodd-Frank was enacted in 2010 there were 610 FDIC-insured banks and thrifts. That number has declined 20 percent to 490 as of September 2016.
According to statistics from the Independent Community Bankers of America, the number of U.S. community banks stood at 5,521 as of Sept. 30, which is a 25 percent decline from 7,442 at the end of 2008. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has reported nearly 500 bank failures since 2009, most of them small banks.
"We've always had banks sell, we've always had banks that have failed, but the most interesting statistic is we just aren't seeing new banks created," Slavens said. "You used to see banks being born and we're not seeing that."
Neither Iowa or Illinois has had a new banking charters since Dodd-Frank.
"Before Dodd-Frank, there were 100 new banks being formed in the U.S.," he added. "After that, I think we've had two nationwide and zero have been formed in Iowa.''
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)