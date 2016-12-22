LORIS, S.C. (AP) — A company that makes air flow measuring devices is expanding its operations in Horry County.
Gov. Nikki Haley's office said in a news release Thursday that Ebtron plans to add 100 jobs over the next five years.
The Loris-based company is expected to spend more than $2.5 million in the expansion.
Ebtron's products are used for monitoring and maintaining air quality, humidity, climate and other environmental conditions. Its products are used in health care, manufacturing, educational, laboratory and office settings.
The expansion will next to its current operation on U.S. 701 in Loris.