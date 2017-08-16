CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A manufacturer is expanding its operation in Kentucky, adding 20 jobs.

Gov. Matt Bevin's office said in a statement that Murakami Manufacturing U.S.A. Inc. will build a more than $2.7 million warehouse on its campus in Campbellsville.

The company makes rear- and side-view mirrors and related systems for the auto industry. It employs 256 people in its Campbellsville plant.

The statement said the expected 20 hires will fulfill a total of 50 full-time jobs the company announced in a separate expansion project in 2014. The new construction is expected to start in September and be completed in March.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

