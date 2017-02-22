FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha-based company says it will locate a bagging facility for animal and pet food products in Fremont.
The Fremont Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2m7kPgs ) that the company, Hansen-Mueller Co., recently bought a 60,000-square-foot building — the old Shade Pasta plant — to house the facility.
The first phase of the bagging operation is expected to initially create five to 10 jobs. Development officials say the building will be upgraded and state-of-the-art equipment will be installed.
