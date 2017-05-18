INDIAN LAND, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a home decor distributor plans to expand in South Carolina in a move that will add 245 new jobs.
Lancaster County economic development director Jamie Gilbert told The Herald of Rock Hill (http://bit.ly/2quRCNB) that Unique Loom of Fort Mill plans to expand operations in Indian land.
Gilbert said the jobs will be added over the next four years. Ninety jobs will also move from Fort Mill to Indian Land as the home design hum is transferred.
Unique Loom is an online and business-to-business distributor that specializes in area rugs and home decor. The company will be hiring for warehouse positions.
