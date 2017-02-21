BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Computer Task Group Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.1 million.

The Buffalo, New York-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The information technology staffing company posted revenue of $77.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.6 million, or $2.22 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $324.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Computer Task Group said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $78 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 19 cents to 29 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $312 million to $332 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.95. A year ago, they were trading at $5.66.

