FILE - In this Thursday, May 27, 2010, file photo, a worker looks out through the logo at the entrance of the Foxconn complex in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. As the buzz increases over an expected imminent announcement that Wisconsin may land a massive new Foxconn manufacturing plant, concerns are also rising about what the state may have to offer up to seal the deal. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)