HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's state budget may be in limbo, yet there's still enough money to keep the 109 parks open this summer.
Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesman Dennis Schain says the parks can operate "as they are" through Labor Day because they bring in revenue from parking, campground fees and other charges.
With no two-year budget or temporary budget in place for the new fiscal year, which began Saturday, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will have to run state government using his limited executive authority. That means deep cuts or the elimination of funding to some programs, such as the Summer Youth Employment Program.
Park visitors will see some cutbacks, such as fewer days with lifeguards posted at shoreline and inland beaches. Four campgrounds will also be closed.