HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $777 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Houston-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.
The energy company posted revenue of $7.77 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.47 billion.
ConocoPhillips shares have declined slightly more than 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 7 percent. The stock has fallen roughly 1 percent in the last 12 months.
