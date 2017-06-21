MOLINE — Omaha-based Dial Retirement Communities joined Russell, the Davenport construction company, in breaking ground this morning on a $33 million senior living project on a vacant piece of prime Moline real estate.
With heavy equipment already working on site, members of the two companies, as well as city and community leaders, joined in the formal ceremony to mark the official launch of Overlook Village. The new senior housing project is located at 941 6th St., on the former site of Moline Lutheran Hospital, later Trinity Medical Center.
More than two and a half years in the making, the 190,000-square-foot facility will feature a range of living options for seniors including 65 independent living units with underground parking, 52 assisted living units and 18 memory care units. It is the first phase of a joint development by Dial Retirement Communities and Russell.
"It's great to redevelop a really prominent piece of property...," Jim Russell, president and CEO of Russell, told the crowd gathered ahead of an anticipated rainstorm.
Ted Lowndes, president of Dial Retirement Communities, said the company is proud to be back in the Quad-Cities "because this is where it all started for us."
Dial launched its senior living division in 1999 with its Silvercrest Garner Farms in Davenport. In addition, the company also built The Fountains senior living project in Bettendorf.
"We've always been interested in Moline," Lowndes said. "It just makes sense for us to have three sister communities. We have existing staff here and we can share marketing resources."
"Moline and Overlook is going to provide an option to its seniors, their families and our team members that everyone will be proud of," Lowndes said, adding it will be as luxurious as The Fountains.
Dial specializes in private pay, upscale, service-focused senior living, he added. Amenities will include fine dining with several dining rooms, a bar/lounge, a game room, a hair salon, a movie theater and multiple activity centers.
The construction and design team includes Russell, BLDD Architects and Shive-Hattery. It is expected to be completed by summer of 2018.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said the project develops a prominent site that initially was going to be a residential redevelopment "but because of the national housing crisis, the project on this site stalled out."
She said the city acquired the land in 2011 in lieu of it going into foreclosure. It was sold to Russell in 2015 under a development agreement that Russell develop it as a market-rate senior housing project.
Lowndes and Jim Russell credited the collaboration of the two companies to David Smith, Russell's vice president of development, who previously had worked for Dial Companies.
Smith said the first phase will occupy eight of the 16.9 acres. "There is an opportunity for multiple phases," he said, adding that future phases likely would include more independent living as well as medical offices to create "more of a campus."