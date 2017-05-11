ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power executives say they're considering all options in ongoing construction of a new nuclear plant near Augusta following March's bankruptcy filing by the project's lead contractor.
A state regulatory hearing on Thursday opened the Georgia Public Service Commission's latest biannual review of Plant Vogtle (VOH'-gohl) costs, focused on $222 million reported between July and December. But the bankruptcy filing by Westinghouse Electric Co., the U.S. nuclear unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp., loomed large.
Construction of two new reactors south of Augusta is already years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.
Georgia Power officials said the company still is studying the cost and timeline to complete both reactors, cancel one or both. They say a recommendation will be brought back to the commission.