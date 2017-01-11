FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The Fremont City Council has approved $1.35 million in incentives to help Costco Wholesale plant its chicken processing operation in the eastern Nebraska community.
The council voted 7-0 Tuesday night for the incentives after spirited discussion by supporters and critics of the $275 million project.
Costco is working with Lincoln Premium Poultry to operate a plant that would employ up to 1,000 people. Opponents of the plant have filed a lawsuit, saying the facility would hurt air and water quality.
Costco plans to open the plant by March 2019.