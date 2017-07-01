CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has cleared away one obstacle to the state's investigation into marketing practices by large pharmaceutical companies.
The attorney general's office subpoenaed five companies nearly two years ago demanding they turn over millions of pages of internal marketing materials and other information. The goal was to see if the companies have been deceptively marketing opioid drugs, many of which get diverted and contribute to the state's addiction and overdose crisis.
Last year, the companies successfully argued that the state shouldn't be allowed to hire outside help to sift through the paperwork. A judge denied the state's motion to enforce the subpoenas and granted the companies' request to cancel the attorney general's contract with outside counsel.
The state Supreme Court, however, reversed those decisions this week and sent the case back to the lower court. In its ruling the Supreme Court said the companies had no standing to challenge a government contract to which they were not a party. The companies had argued that rules regarding whether a person or company has standing only pertain to those initiating lawsuits, not those merely resisting claims against them. But the court disagreed, saying the companies were seeking judicial relief — the cancellation of the contract — and therefore must show they have standing to do so.
The court also found that the companies did not have standing to argue that the attorney general's office violated the state's ethics code.
The companies in question are: Actavis Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA.
In January, the attorney general's office said another company — Insys Therapeutics — had paid the state nearly $3 million for violating the state's Consumer Protection Act and planned to provide $500,000 to the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation for programs related to the prevention of improper opioid prescribing and abuse. The company disputed the state's allegations regarding the marketing a fentanyl product called Subsys, but unlike the other opioid manufacturers being investigated, it was cooperative with responding to subpoenas.