NEW YORK (AP) — A federal court has ruled against Wells Fargo in a case involving $350 million in foreign tax credits that prosecutors called a tax shelter. Wells Fargo is likely to be liable for a 20 percent penalty of those credits, which would be about $70 million.

The case involves a complex product known as Structured Trust Advantaged Repackaged Securities, or STARS.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Wells Fargo had argued that the structure of the STARS allowed it to be exempt from tax, a claim the IRS and federal prosecutors disputed. Late last year, a Minnesota jury ruled in favor of the IRS that Wells was subject to tax. A court found Wells liable for the 20 percent penalty Wednesday.

A Wells Fargo representative said the bank is reviewing the ruling and determining the next steps.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags