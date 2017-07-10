Dust off that cow costume in the closet, because it could earn you a free meal Tuesday.
Chick-fil-A is having a party to celebrate the 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day, and any adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire will get a free entree. You don't have to don a full cow costume; you could simply put on a cow-spotted accessory to bag an original chicken sandwich and the egg white grill for breakfast.
Children will receive a free kid's meal for dressing in a cow costume, but sorry, salads are not part of the promotion this year.
Cow Appreciation Day ties into Chick-fil-A's longtime marketing campaign that features "Eat Mor Chikin" cows.
The celebration lasts from the opening of each store until 7 p.m. Want to learn more? Go online to chick-fil-a.com/cow-appreciation-day. The website also includes information about local stores and their hours.