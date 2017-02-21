LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $52.7 million.
The Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $2.19 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.
The restaurant operator posted revenue of $772.7 million in the period.
Cracker Barrel expects full-year earnings to be $8.10 to $8.25 per share.
Cracker Barrel shares have risen 1 percent since the beginning of the year.
