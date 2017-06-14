CHICAGO (AP) — Enterprise CarShare has announced it will stop doing business in Chicago indefinitely due to the theft or vandalism of its vehicles.
Greg Philips is brand publicity manager for St. Louis-based Enterprise. He told Crain's Chicago Business (http://bit.ly/2rtG8Mj) about 40 percent of the company's CarShare fleet was hit by criminality.
Philips says the company has stopped accepting new reservations and has cancelled current requests for rentals in Chicago.
Philips did not say how many vehicles are in its Chicago CarShare fleet. Drivers can rent cars for anything from an hour to a day. About nine of CarShare's approximately three dozen Chicago-area locations are concentrated in the Loop business district.
Philips says the decision wasn't made lightly, adding the company is working with police on the problem.