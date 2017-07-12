FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Crop production in drought-stricken North Dakota is forecast to be down dramatically this year.
The Agriculture Department estimates the state's staple spring wheat crop will total 196 million bushels, down 27 percent from last year.
Oat production is expected to be down 30 percent, barley production down 47 percent, durum wheat down 50 percent and winter wheat down 74 percent.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows nearly all of western North Dakota in either severe or extreme drought. Most of the rest of North Dakota is in moderate drought or abnormally dry.