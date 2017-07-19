OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX's new chief executive is defending the restructuring progress made in the first four months since he was hired to lead a turnaround of the Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad.
CEO Hunter Harrison, who's previously led turnarounds at three other railroads, says he's pleased with the improvement so far.
CSX has taken nearly 900 locomotives and 60,000 freight cars out of service and laid off 2,300 people this year. Harrison says those changes haven't all paid off yet.
CSX says it's on track to achieve a forecast 25 percent improvement in earnings per share this year. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been predicting adjusted annual earnings per share this year of $2.29.
CSX operates more than 21,000 miles of track in 23 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces.