OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX Corp. has extended its deadline for board nominations a second time as the railroad faces pressure from a hedge fund that wants to install a new CEO.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Wednesday that its deadline for nominations has been extended to March 10.
That suggests the railroad may be continuing discussions with Paul Hilal's Mantle Ridge hedge fund and wants more time.
CSX said last week that it wants shareholders to vote on the compensation and control demands Hilal and former Canadian Pacific CEO Hunter Harrison are making.
Hilal said last week that he welcomed a shareholder vote, but also urged CSX officials to continue negotiations.
Current CSX CEO Michael Ward has announced plans to retire at the end of May.