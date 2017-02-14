OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX wants its shareholders to vote on the demands a hedge fund is making as it seeks to install the executive who led Canadian Pacific's turnaround at the U.S. railroad.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX said Tuesday it will call a special shareholder meeting so investors can have a say on the requests from Paul Hilal's hedge fund.
The railroad says the hedge fund and railroad executive Hunter Harrison want excessive compensation and enough board seats to effectively control CSX.
The Mantle Ridge hedge fund says it holds 4.9 percent of CSX's stock and wants the railroad to install the operating model Harrison used at CP and Canadian National to reduce costs and improve profits.
Hilal said he had hoped to negotiate an agreement privately, but he welcomed the shareholder vote.