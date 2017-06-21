OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — An Opelika plastics firm is expanding.

Al.com reports Cumberland Plastic Solutions plans a $2.2 million expansion of its plastic injection molding operation at its North Park Drive facility, which includes installing new equipment.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports the expansion will create nine new jobs.

On Tuesday, the newspaper said the Opelika City Council approved a series of tax abatements in connection with the project.

Cumberland Plastic Solutions has been located in Opelika since 2006. It specializes in value-added injection molded plastic parts and assemblies. Its products cover the automotive, recreational, lawn and garden and agricultural markets, as well as others.

According to the company website, its 155,000-square-foot factory houses 31 injection machines, ranging from 40 tons to 1,100 tons.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

