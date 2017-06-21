OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — An Opelika plastics firm is expanding.
Al.com reports Cumberland Plastic Solutions plans a $2.2 million expansion of its plastic injection molding operation at its North Park Drive facility, which includes installing new equipment.
The Opelika-Auburn News reports the expansion will create nine new jobs.
On Tuesday, the newspaper said the Opelika City Council approved a series of tax abatements in connection with the project.
Cumberland Plastic Solutions has been located in Opelika since 2006. It specializes in value-added injection molded plastic parts and assemblies. Its products cover the automotive, recreational, lawn and garden and agricultural markets, as well as others.
According to the company website, its 155,000-square-foot factory houses 31 injection machines, ranging from 40 tons to 1,100 tons.