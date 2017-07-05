COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. says it plans to invest $50 million to renovate its Columbus headquarters and about $30 million more for a railroad overpass on a primary route into and out of the southern Indiana city's downtown area.
The renovation of the headquarters will be its first since it was built in 1983. The improvements are expected to be completed in time for the engine producer's 100th anniversary in 2019. It says the renovated building will incorporate art, additional meeting spaces and improved lighting.
The overpass will be built over CSX railroad tracks on State Road 46, the primary route downtown from the west. About 40,000 cars a day pass over the tracks. Cummins says the overpass is necessary because CSX plans to upgrade the tracks and increase traffic on them.