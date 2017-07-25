FILE - In this March 14, 2017, file photo, Jowan Osterlund from Biohax Sweden, holds a small microchip implant, similar to those implanted into workers at the Epicenter digital innovation business center during a party at the co-working space in central Stockholm. Three Square Market in River Falls, Wis., is partnering with Sweden's BioHax International, offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the hand. More than 50 employees are voluntarily getting implants Aug. 1 at what the company is calling a "chip party" at its River Falls headquarters. (AP Photo/James Brooks, File)