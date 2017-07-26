Dahl Ford will celebrate a major remodeling of its Davenport dealership with a grand re-opening event Friday.
Completed earlier this year, the modernization project is part of the Ford Trustmark Design program.
"We're in the 21st century now," said KV Dahl III, the president and owner of 80-year-old car dealership.
The project included exterior improvements for handicapped accessibility as well as a new modern facade with a 34-foot-by-135-foot tower structure of stainless steel and aluminum siding. Interior improvements included new sales stations, flooring and other aesthetic upgrades.
The open house event will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at Dahl Ford, located at 1310 E. Kimberly Road, with a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. The first 120 guests will receive a VIP gift bag. The event includes refreshments, music and themed prizes.
Dahl said the changes have opened up the sales area to create a transparent sales process in which customers immediately meet the sales manager. "It's a new look to compliment a new way of doing business," he said.
The construction team was Russell and [design] [build] by architects, which are both Davenport firms.
The remodeling also includes new digital boards throughout the dealership that promote the history of the dealership and Ford. Dahl Ford traces it roots to 1911 when Andrew Dahl began selling cars out of his A.H. Dahl & Co. general store in Westby, Wisconsin. KV Dahl is the fifth generation to lead the company.