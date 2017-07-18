Airport use continues to plummet
Traffic at the Quad-City International Airport is expected to continue a long trend of declining overall, with the number of departures for June dropping 10 percent compared to the same time in 2016. Ed Tibbetts details a bleak report for the future and explains the causes.
Two murder cases move through the courts
A pair of separate area murder cases moved forward Tuesday. Rock Island man John P. Conwell will undergo an evaluation to determine if he is fit for trial for his alleged role in the May deaths of his grandmother and uncle. Meanwhile, Sean E. Rogers was arraigned on first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery during a hearing Tuesday, pleading not guilty to the beating death of 43-year-old Rochelle Davis and the assault of two juveniles in June.
New clothes for the new school year
On Friday, mother-daughter team Kelly and Madison Cook will turn their living room into a showroom for girls ages kindergarten through high school in need of finding a new wardrobe or school supplies for the fall. They call it Maddie's Closet.
Coffee and fellowship downtown
Downtown Davenport's Central Perk brewed its last pot of coffee in October but now City Church is reviving the space at 226 W. 3rd St. as Energized Cafe.
Weather
There's a fair chance you'll wake up to rain after evening temperatures in the low 80s and upper 70s.
Traffic
If you know the Good Samaritan who put out this fire on I-74, thank them.
Fire in I-74 median near Middle Road was stomped out by a good Samaritan. A fire truck still stopped by. https://t.co/J5zznBRJ0C #qctraffic pic.twitter.com/WKbzWGUZjT— Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) July 18, 2017