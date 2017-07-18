Airport use continues to plummet

Passengers at the Quad-Cities International Airport await flights Tuesday. A consultant for the airport says traffic is expected to continue to decline year-over-year.

Traffic at the Quad-City International Airport is expected to continue a long trend of declining overall, with the number of departures for June dropping 10 percent compared to the same time in 2016. Ed Tibbetts details a bleak report for the future and explains the causes.

Two murder cases move through the courts

A pair of separate area murder cases moved forward Tuesday. Rock Island man John P. Conwell will undergo an evaluation to determine if he is fit for trial for his alleged role in the May deaths of his grandmother and uncle. Meanwhile, Sean E. Rogers was arraigned on first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery during a hearing Tuesday, pleading not guilty to the beating death of 43-year-old Rochelle Davis and the assault of two juveniles in June.

New clothes for the new school year

Mother-daughter duo Kelly and Madison Cook recently launched Maddie's Closet, a home-based boutique that offers free clothing, accessories and hygiene products to school-aged females in the community. They are opening up their living room-turned-showroom to the public Friday. 

On Friday, mother-daughter team Kelly and Madison Cook will turn their living room into a showroom for girls ages kindergarten through high school in need of finding a new wardrobe or school supplies for the fall. They call it Maddie's Closet.

Coffee and fellowship downtown

Newly-decorated windows are seen promoting Energized Cafe, a new coffee shop at The City Church on West 3rd Street in downtown Davenport. 

Downtown Davenport's Central Perk brewed its last pot of coffee in October but now City Church is reviving the space at 226 W. 3rd St. as Energized Cafe.

Weather

There's a fair chance you'll wake up to rain after evening temperatures in the low 80s and upper 70s. 

Traffic

If you know the Good Samaritan who put out this fire on I-74, thank them.

