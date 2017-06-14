JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A major Pennsylvania dairy has stopped taking milk from 11 farms because of a surplus of milk.
Galliker's Dairy tells WJAC-TV (http://bit.ly/2sohZpw ) that the Johnstown-area business has had a surplus for years.
Chief operating officer and senior vice president Evan Fineman says the dairy's 85 farms have produced more milk each year even though Galliker's is selling less. After accumulating the surplus and financial losses for several years, the dairy was forced to stop taking milk from 11 farms.
Galliker's produces about 14.5 million gallons (54.9 million liters) of milk each year. The farm layoffs will cut that by about 2 million gallons (7.6 million liters), or 13 percent.
The Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board required 30 days notice to the farms so they can find other buyers.
___
Information from: WJAC-TV, http://www.wjactv.com