BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Daktronics Inc. on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Brookings, South Dakota-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.
The video display maker posted revenue of $115.7 million in the period.
Daktronics shares have declined 5.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 23 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAKT
_____
Keywords: Daktronics, Earnings Report