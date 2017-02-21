BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Daktronics Inc. on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brookings, South Dakota-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The video display maker posted revenue of $115.7 million in the period.

Daktronics shares have declined 5.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 23 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAKT

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

_____

Keywords: Daktronics, Earnings Report

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags