Two gas stations in Davenport have added E15 renewable fuel to their selection of fuels. E15 is made of 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent petroleum and is approved for model year vehicles 2001 or newer.
Gas Depot, 3108 W. Central Park Ave., and GD Xpress, 4607 N. Pine St., already offer E10 fuel, but with the replacement of E0 with E15, the stations now exclusively offer renewable fuels.
GD Xpress also offers diesel blended with 20 percent biodiesel.
Retailers say they are adopting E15 and other renewable fuels because renewable fuels are affordable for the consumer and cleaner than petrol or diesel.