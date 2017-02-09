DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Construction is expected to begin this spring on a plastics housewares plant that company officials say will bring 500 new jobs to Davenport.
Television station KWQC (http://bit.ly/2kSJtAi) reports that the Davenport council Wednesday night approved rezoning land for Sterilite Corp.'s plant. The $73 million manufacturing and distribution center will cover 2.4 million square feet.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch says the exact groundbreaking date is not yet known but will be in spring. The company expects construction to be finished next year.
The economic development agreement between Townsend, Massachusetts-based Sterilite and the city authorizes more than $17 million in economic incentives, which include infrastructure improvements and tax rebates.
