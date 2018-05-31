Sears at NorthPark Mall in Davenport is on a closure list for early September.
Parent company Sears Holdings, which includes Sears and Kmart stores, announced Thursday it will close another 63 stores. The news follows last year's closure of about 530 stores.
In a news release, company officials said it notified associates at 15 Kmarts and 48 Sears stores that their locations will close. The Davenport Sears is one of two in Iowa that are on the list. The other is a Kmart in Des Moines.
Liquidation sales will begin June 14.
"As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline the company's operations and focus on our best stores, we have identified approximately 100 non-profitable stores, many of which will begin store closing sales in the near future," according to the announcement.
Officials said eligible employees impacted by the store closures will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Kmart or Sears stores.
A Sears Hometown store still is in operation on Avenue of the Cities in Moline, but the SouthPark Mall location closed in 2013. The Davenport and Rock Island Kmart locations both closed in the past few years. One Kmart store remains open on the Avenue of the Cities in Moline.