A 90-degree day in late May got about 50 degrees hotter, as Eli and Leticia Taliafero lifted the plastic enclosing a 30-by-70-foot high tunnel greenhouse, exposing rows of micro-greens and organic vegetables.
The pouring heat feels as if it could knock you over. But for this Davenport couple, it’s the feeling of nostalgia — growing up on small farms, walking barefoot in the dirt of a garden, eating fruit right off the vine.
It’s also security, being able to walk outside and pick vegetables to calm the inflammation they both suffer from after serving in the military. And it’s comfort, knowing they can feed their children pesticide-free vegetables year-round.
Neither of the Virginia-natives expected to end up growing produce in Rock Island. But thanks to help from local agencies and the national Farmer Veteran Coalition, the Taliafero family is selling their veggies for the first time at the local farmers market this season, plus looking to open a nursery and store in the coming years.
'As soon as I turn 18, I'm gone'
Growing up pulling weeds and slaughtering hogs on a small farm along a dirt road in rural Virginia, Eli Taliafero couldn’t wait to leave his childhood behind.
He vowed to never plant a single vegetable or raise an animal ever again. As soon as he could, he left to serve in the military. But time eventually brought him back home to Madison Heights, Virginia, where he met his now-wife, Leticia Taliafero, who grew up in the same town, but never crossed paths with Eli until much later in life.
“When we met I told her I’m not having no garden, no chickens and I’m not raising no more hogs,” Eli Taliafero said. “I told her I just want old cars.”
He got his cars, but still, ultimately lost that battle.
Leticia Taliafero also spent her childhood raising chickens and tending to her family’s garden, but she never felt the need to rebel against her upbringing. As she moved across the country, including during her time in the Navy, she desperately missed homegrown food.
“I missed the food and the taste,” she said. “And I’ve always been a foodie. When his family gets together, it’s about what we’re going to do. When my family gets together, it’s about what we’re going to eat. It’s always been about good food.”
In the 1970s and ‘80s, the couple said everyone in their town had a garden.
“I think the biggest misfortune for me was I didn’t realize how good that is. That everyone helps each other,” he said. “We’d help other families pull weeds, we’d do canning, everything. It was a community. Everybody stuck together.”
As Eli Taliafero grew older, he remembered the feeling of being 10 years old, when his family’s 1.5-acre garden was his entire world. He also remembered the feeling of always having fresh vegetables around — he said he never tasted frozen vegetables until he was at least 19.
"It's funny how people forget their past," he said. "Everything started with farming."
'You never have to go without'
Eventually, the couple moved to Davenport, hoping to secure a job at the Rock Island Arsenal. When that didn't pan out, Eli Taliafero opened up a custom car shop off Third Avenue in Rock Island.
Both were suffering from inflammation and other side effects from serving in the military. Eventually, a nutritionist helped them figure out a diet, which required up to nine cups of greens a day, she said.
Leticia Taliafero learned growing her own produce, especially micro-greens which are packed with more nutrients, is the only way she could meet the daily quota. And soon enough, the car shop was overtaken by more and more rows of veggies.
A grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, plus advice from the University of Illinois Extension office in Milan, helped turn the small plot of land into a real produce business. Working day and night last summer, with the help of their three children and volunteers, the couple built the high tunnel, which will allow them to grow year-round and obtain organic certification.
"When this is all done for the winter, I can still grow micro-greens inside. So you never have to go without," she said. "It's like when I was small and we always had vegetables. You always had something to eat that was healthy."
'Farming is a dying industry'
Working with the Farmer Veteran Coalition has been key to the couple getting their business off the ground. Rachel Petitt, fellowship fund manager, said the coalition provides funds, advice and networking opportunities for veterans-turned-farmers.
"There's such a high unemployment rate against veterans," Petitt said. "And at the same time, the country is facing an aging farming population. Connecting the two is really crucial."
While finding a job in agriculture, or even land to farm on, is increasingly more difficult, Petitt said the transition from the military to farm-life is often pretty natural.
"We see a lot of great overlap in the qualities needed to be a farmer and those that veterans possess," she said. "Such as the desire to serve your country, take care of people and support your family. Farming is a very supportive family-oriented career, and in that way, it's very useful for veterans."
"They want to increase the number of farmers and they want to do it with veterans because they know veterans have a lot of characteristics farmers need — mainly being tough and dependable, because farming is not easy," Leticia Taliafero said.
She recently won money to purchase new farming equipment, and will also work with a mentor on organic growing.
"It's a really good group of people because everybody inside the coalition is trying to help," she said. "Most of the farmers in this area are all in competition with each other. So they are supportive to where I can ask them questions without worrying about getting bad information. They give me advice. There's no strings attached. They're purely helpful."
The Taliafero family's business is a dream situation for the Farmer Veteran Coalition, according to Petitt, who hopes the coalition's 13,400 members, including nearly 200 in Iowa, will help create the next generation of farmers.
And the couple is working to do that in their own family as well, teaching their children how to garden and cook on a regular basis. Along with opening the store, Leticia Taliafero also hopes to hold gardening classes for children.
“I have great plans for the future,” she said. “But my main mission is to try and impact as many people as possible to eat healthy and understand where their food comes from — To know your nutrition is your quality of life. What you eat now is going to change how you live 30 years from now.”
For more information, visit the business’ Facebook page, or the Farmer Veteran Coalition website.