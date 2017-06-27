Deere & Co. has purchased Mazzotti, a privately held sprayer manufacturer based in Ravenna, Italy, the company announced Tuesday in a news release.
“Mazzotti is known for its innovation as well as its unique knowledge, designs and expertise in the sprayer industry,” said John May, president-agricultural solutions and chief information officer.
“The acquisition of Mazzotti provides John Deere an opportunity to serve more customers in the European markets,” he said.
Mazzotti, a 30-year-old family-owned business, will maintain its name, trademark and commercial agreements and will continue serving customers with high quality products and services.
Mazzotti will have the full support and commitment of John Deere to enhance its already successful sprayer business, May said.